1 TB Gold PS4, Sale On DualShock 4 And Games Coming Soon

Following recent reports, Sony today officially announced a new global PlayStation promotion called Days of Play. As part of this, Sony is launching a gold-color PS4 Slim for $250 and offering DualShock 4 controllers for only $40.

The gold-edition PS4 Slim comes with a 1 TB hard drive and a matching gold controller. Its existence was leaked by way of a Target retail listing earlier this month. It's only available for a limited time, Sony said in a PlayStation Blog post, though no specific end-date was announced.

Also as part of the promotion, retailers are offering Nioh, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and MLB The Show 17 for $40 each, while "catalog titles" will also be discounted during the week. On top of that, the Sony Gold wireless stereo headset is on sale for $80.

On June 9, Sony will announce even more deals, covering digital games for the PlayStation Store. Additionally, PlayStation Plus memberships will be on sale starting that day. We'll report back with all the details as they are announced.

The Days of Play event starts June 9 and runs through June 17, in the US and Canada.