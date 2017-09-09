Game Of Thrones: Cersei's Most Heartless Moments

After 7 seasons, Cersei has schemed her way into our hearts. Here's a collection of her most heartless moments. Beware of spoilers!

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning a Game Of Thrones Bronn Funko Pop! (US-only) https://www.gamespot.com/articles/game-of-thrones-season-7-funko-pop-giveaway/1100-6452407/