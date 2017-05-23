Destiny 2, Friday the 13th, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds - The Lobby

The Lobby crew dissects everything they know about Destiny 2, and recount their stories from Playerunknown's Battlegrounds.

by , , , , , , and on

    • View Comments (0)
    The Lobby
    About The Lobby

    Broadcast live from our studios in San Francisco, join GameSpot every Wednesday at 11AM Pacific for the latest previews, interviews, game demos, giveaways and more.

    Schedule: Wednesdays at 11AM PT

    Host: