WWE Survivor Series 2017: Match Card And Predictions

It's the one time of the year where the Raw and Smackdown go toe-to-toe in the ring to see which show is superior. That's right, it's Survivor Series, coming to PPV and the WWE Network on Sunday, November 19. This year's event is taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, with the Kickoff Show starting at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. It's looking like Survivor Series is going to be one incredible night, as every major WWE title will be on display that evening, but only one championship will be on the line.

The afternoon and evening will have eight matches--as of this writing--and one of which will be on the two-hour Kickoff Show starting two hours prior. Here is the full match card and our predictions, and make sure to come back on Sunday for our live coverage.