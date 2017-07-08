What's New About The New Nintendo 2DS XL? Photos And 3DS XL Comparison

Created by on

The New Nintendo 2DS XL
The New Nintendo 2DS XL
Image 1 of 25
  1. The New Nintendo 2DS XL
  2. What's In The Box?
  3. Weight, Dimensions, Design
  4. Triggers And Charging Port
  5. Power Button, Cartridge/Memory Slot, 3.5mm Audio Jack, And Stylus
  6. Game Cartridges And Memory Sticks
  7. Super-sized Dual Screens
  8. Face Buttons And C-stick
  9. Analog Stick And D-pad
  10. Screen Resolution
  11. The Slim Profile
  12. Stylus
  13. Stylus For Scale
  14. Speakers And Volume Control
  15. Back End And Forward Cameras
  16. Yes, You Get an AC Adapter
  17. 4GB Memory Stick Included
  18. Next to a New 3DS XL
  19. Side-by-side
  20. Stacks on Deck
  21. Top Portions Compared
  22. Bottom Portions Compared
  23. Stylus Comparison
  24. Screen And Button Comparison
  25. Would You Buy A New Nintendo 2DS XL?
  26. More Image Galleries You May Like

The New Nintendo 2DS XL

The latest revision in the line of Nintendo 2DS/3DS handhelds comes in the form of the New 2DS XL. It adopts the clamshell design of the 3DS, but ditches the 3D capabilities. Several changes were made to its design, many of which are solid improvements on an already-great handheld system.

As indicated by the "New" moniker, the New Nintendo 2DS XL features the c-stick, ZL and ZR buttons, and faster processor introduced in 2015's New Nintendo 3DS XL. These features are essential for playing certain games like Super Smash Bros for 3DS and Xenoblade Chronicles 3D, just to name a few. Note that 3D functions are not required for games.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL is set to release on July 28 in North America and will retail for $150 USD.

Image 1 of 25
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments