What's New About The New Nintendo 2DS XL? Photos And 3DS XL Comparison

The latest revision in the line of Nintendo 2DS/3DS handhelds comes in the form of the New 2DS XL. It adopts the clamshell design of the 3DS, but ditches the 3D capabilities. Several changes were made to its design, many of which are solid improvements on an already-great handheld system.

As indicated by the "New" moniker, the New Nintendo 2DS XL features the c-stick, ZL and ZR buttons, and faster processor introduced in 2015's New Nintendo 3DS XL. These features are essential for playing certain games like Super Smash Bros for 3DS and Xenoblade Chronicles 3D, just to name a few. Note that 3D functions are not required for games.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL is set to release on July 28 in North America and will retail for $150 USD.