This Pokemon Merch Is For The World's Best Players Only

The 2017 Pokemon World Championships were held in Anaheim, CA from August 18 to 20. At the event, top-tier players in Pokemon Sun and Moon, the trading card game, and even Pokken Tournament competed for the title of World Champion.

Every year, competitors get a special backpack filled with exclusive goodies, from a Worlds-themed Pikachu plush to unique cards. To go with the Anaheim setting, this year's merch features summery imagery and colors. Click forward to see what the best Pokemon players got this year.

