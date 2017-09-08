The Coolest And Craziest PC Mods

Modder:laPCJunkie Mods and Blue Horse Studios

What makes it cool: It’s a Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired PC. The heavily modified Corsair Crystal Series 460X even features a real, functioning 1970’s cassette player. The icing on the cake is the fact that the two LED buttons Groot is looking at are the computer’s power and reset switches. Asus has created a Make A Wish page for the build, which allows people to donate money to the foundation to get a chance to win the rig.