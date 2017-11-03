The 9 Best Comics That Inspired Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok is an explosion. It's a neon-smeared, over the top, bombastic fireworks show of retro sensibilities and camp--but we've known that since the trailers and posters started to drop. What's surprising is how well Ragnarok manages to reconfigure, repurpose, and remix its comic book source material into something seamless and new.

From Kirby to Simonson, from Silver Age camp to Modern Age grit, Thor: Ragnarok speaks "comics" fluently. So with that in mind, it's time to break down the hows, whys, and whats of Thor: Ragnarok's biggest comic book shout-outs, references, and re-imaginings.