The 10 Worst Anime And Manga Adaptations Hollywood's Ever Ruined

  2. Speed Racer (2008)
  3. Ghost in the Shell (2017)
  4. Blood: The Last Vampire (2009)
  5. Dragon Ball Evolution (2009)
  6. The Guyver (1991)
  7. Fist of the North Star (1995)
  8. Crying Freeman (1995)
  9. Kite (2014)
  10. Death Note (2017)
  11. Oldboy (2013)
Hollywood keeps trying and failing with anime and manga adaptations. They’ve explored every genre possible, but it'sAmerican audiences still don't care. It's difficult to trust the quality of these films when end result is so often a disappointment.

So what's the best way to know what's good, what's bad, and what's worst? With a list of course! These are the worst anime and manga adaptations Hollywood's ever insulted our intelligence with.

What are your least favorite anime adaptations ever? Let us know in the comments.

