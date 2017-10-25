The 10 Craziest Real Injuries WWE Wrestlers Fought Their Way Through

For an athletic endeavor that critics deride as fake, professional wrestling exacts quite a toll on performers' bodies. A body slam onto an unforgiving, hard mat will hurt, no matter how well the victim lands or rolls, and no matter how "ready" he or she is to get slammed in the first place.

Injuries happen—real injuries that require time off, surgery, or a series of concussion tests. Usually, those injuries occur during a match, in front of a live audience and television cameras. And rather than stop the match, most wrestlers would rather finish what they started and work through the pain.

Here are 10 WWE wrestlers who were injured, sometimes severely, and still managed to finish their matches. "Tough" is an understatement in these cases.