The 10 Craziest Real Injuries WWE Wrestlers Fought Their Way Through

Concussed? Tore a quad? These wrestlers kept going.
  2. John Cena's torn right pectoral tendon
  3. Cesaro's impacted teeth
  4. Sting's cervical spinal stenosis
  5. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's nerve damage and bruised spinal cord
  6. Finn Balor's dislocated shoulder and labrum tear
  7. Eddie Guerrero's massive blood loss
  8. Mick Foley's concussion, dislocated jaw, dislocated shoulder, bruised kidney, and broken teeth
  9. Triple H's torn quadriceps
  10. John Cena's broken nose
  11. Brock Lesnar's concussion
For an athletic endeavor that critics deride as fake, professional wrestling exacts quite a toll on performers' bodies. A body slam onto an unforgiving, hard mat will hurt, no matter how well the victim lands or rolls, and no matter how "ready" he or she is to get slammed in the first place.

Injuries happen—real injuries that require time off, surgery, or a series of concussion tests. Usually, those injuries occur during a match, in front of a live audience and television cameras. And rather than stop the match, most wrestlers would rather finish what they started and work through the pain.

Here are 10 WWE wrestlers who were injured, sometimes severely, and still managed to finish their matches. "Tough" is an understatement in these cases.

