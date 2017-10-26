Super Mario Odyssey: The Best Costumes And Where To Find Them

From a regal King's garb to a full set of samurai armor, there are a multitude of costumes to find and wear in Super Mario Odyssey. Many of the game's best outfits can be bought at a local Crazy Cap Store. With so many awesome costumes to unlock, we've gathered some of the best ones here, as well as details on how to get them.

Before you click ahead, it's important to note that there are two types of Crazy Cap stores: general stores (Yellow) and location-specific stores (Purple). General stores sell costumes that can be purchased at any Kingdom, while location-specific stores sell costumes that can only be found at that particular location. Keep this in mind as you follow this guide.

If you want to see more of the game's costumes, then check out our feature showcasing all the ones we've found so far in Super Mario Odyssey. For more about the game, check out our roundup article containing features, guides, gameplay videos, and everything you need to know about Super Mario Odyssey.