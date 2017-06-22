Star Wars Battlefront 2 Classes And Weapons

Star Wars Battlefront II will introduce a lot of changes to last year's divisive title. While one of the biggest new elements will be a single-player campaign (read our impressions here), multiplayer has also seen a significant retooling. In this gallery, we take a look at each of the classes for both of the game's factions. Following that, we look at all the weapons revealed so far.

Note that all of this content comes from a pre-alpha build of the game, so its potentially subject to major revision before the final release.

And for even more Battlefront II content, you can see all of the new heroes in the game here. See some footage of Han Solo body-checking Darth Maul (though that's probably not canon). And listen to our impressions of the vastly improved aerial combat in the game.

Star Wars Battlefront II is set to launch on November 17 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.