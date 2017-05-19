Star Trek Discovery: Every Confirmed Character

Star Trek: Discovery, the upcoming CBS All Access original series, had its first trailer recently, finally giving fans a look to the highly anticipated show. You can check out the trailer for yourself here. Said trailer gave some insight into the characters from the new show, so let's check out everyone that's confirmed and a few characters we can speculate on.

We'll keep updating as more trailers for the show come out.

Disclosure: Star Trek Discovery is a CBS property, the parent company of GameSpot.