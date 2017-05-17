Star Trek: Discovery Trailer Shows New Cast; Release Date Set For Fall

The first trailer for the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery TV series has finally arrived, and you can watch it right now.

We get a look at the new ship, many of the characters, and a variety of alien worlds. The Star Trek: Discovery trailer (above) also sets up a conflict with the Klingons, which appears to be a major focus of the show. It also confirms a fall release window, though there still isn't an exact date.

In addition to the trailer's debut, we also got our first look at the show in the photo below. It shows stars Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead) standing in the desert canyon from the beginning of the trailer. Yeoh plays Captain Philippa Georgiou, while Marin-Green portrays First Officer Michael Burnham.

Discovery also stars James Frain (True Blood), Anthony Rapp (Dazed & Confused), and Doug Jones (Hellboy). Showrunner Bryan Fuller stepped down last year, but he remains an executive producer.

The first episode of Discovery will air on CBS this fall, with all subsequent ones appearing on its All Access digital subscription service. The show is set about a decade prior to the events of The Original Series.

The show has faced several delays, with a CBS representative saying earlier this year, "It's more important to do this right than to do it fast. There is also added flexibility presenting on CBS All Access, which isn't beholden to seasonal premieres or launch windows."

Disclosure: CBS is owned by GameSpot parent company CBS Corp.