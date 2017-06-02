PS4 Nacon Revolution Pro Controller Unboxing And Impressions

Created by on

What's In The Box?
What's In The Box?
Image 1 of 15
  1. What's In The Box?
  2. How Much Does It Cost?
  3. Everything In The Package
  4. Wired, Not Wireless
  5. Extra Weight
  6. Installing Weights
  7. Triggers And Shoulder Buttons
  8. Trigger Shape
  9. Programmable Buttons
  10. Face Buttons
  11. Directional Pad
  12. Analog Sticks
  13. Audio Jack
  14. Getting A Grip
  15. Overall Impressions
  16. More Image Galleries You May Like

What's In The Box?

The Nacon Revolution is one of two pro-style controllers for the PlayStation 4 licensed by Sony--the other being the Razer Raiju. It has extra features like additional buttons and fully customizable mapping.

It's packed tightly into a fancy box that opens like a door. Inside you'll get the controller, the required USB cable, and weighted cylinders to make the controller heavier.

Image 1 of 15
    •   View Comments (2)
    Load Comments