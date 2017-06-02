PS4 Nacon Revolution Pro Controller Unboxing And Impressions
What's In The Box?
The Nacon Revolution is one of two pro-style controllers for the PlayStation 4 licensed by Sony--the other being the Razer Raiju. It has extra features like additional buttons and fully customizable mapping.
It's packed tightly into a fancy box that opens like a door. Inside you'll get the controller, the required USB cable, and weighted cylinders to make the controller heavier.
