PS4 Razer Raiju Controller Unboxing And Impressions

The Razer Raiju is one of the few pro-grade controllers for the PlayStation 4, and it's officially licensed by Sony. Two triggers are located on the back and two extra bumpers are on the top, for a total of four inputs that can be easily mapped to act as any other button. The analog sticks have removable rubber grips, the L2/R2 triggers have optional stops, and L1/R1 are physically larger than their DualShock 4 counterparts. Take note that the Raiju is not wireless and must be plugged into PS4 via USB. Many of the Raiju's other features are covered in the following slides.

The catch is that the Raiju is currently only available in Sony EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) markets, so anyone in the US will have to find a way to import it. It retails for £150 GBP, which converts to about $195 USD, so you'll be paying a pretty penny either way.