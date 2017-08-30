Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Guide: Top Technique Tips

Moving, taking cover, and flanking enemies are the basics of strategy game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. To be a really effective defender of the Mushroom Kingdom, you need to make use of your team's many special skills, which are called Techniques.

Techniques are unique abilities employed by each of the eight characters you find throughout Mario + Rabbids. They're great for linking attacks together, supporting different characters, and executing strategies to get you through the toughest battles in the game. Here's everything you need to know about Techniques in Mario + Rabbids, including what they're good for and how they can work together.

