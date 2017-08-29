Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Characters Guide

Mastering the Gang
Mastering the Gang

The key to success in strategy game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is knowing how to best use its characters. In every fight, you build a squad of three that includes Mario and two others--either his Mushroom Kingdom pals or their mashup Rabbid versions. Every character in Mario + Rabbids is unique, with strengths, weaknesses, and abilities.

Here's a quick introduction to each of Mario + Rabbids' characters, when you'll find them, and the situations in which they're best used.

Kingdom Battle is out now for Nintendo Switch. It sports a season pass, which includes new weapons and a story expansion. For the uninitiated, the game sees you pick a squad of three characters to face a bunch of heinous enemy Rabbids. Its local co-op mode, meanwhile, has you team up with a friend, each controlling a squad of two.

Despite the game receiving poor first impressions when a piece of concept art leaked online, it managed to defy all expectations when it was officially unveiled at E3 2017 this past June. Kindgom Battle has since been well-received by critics. GameSpot's Edmond Tran said the game "triumphs in creating a magical game world that is undeniably delightful" and called it "a consistent delight." Check out our in-depth review for our full thoughts about the game.

