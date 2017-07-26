How To Build A Silent PC

Have you ever played on a blisteringly loud computer? It can be really immersion-breaking when your fans drown out the sound effects and music coming out of your speakers. Whether you're building a PC from scratch or would like to make modifications to your existing rig, it's important to keep your computer's acoustics in check.

With that said, we're going to show you how you can build a nearly silent gaming PC in a few simple steps.

Table of Contents