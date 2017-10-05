Cuphead Guide: Tips And Tricks For Not Dying

So you've all had about a week to try to make it through all of Cuphead's bosses. Now, if that week meant seven days of frustration, or seven days of bashing your head against a wall because of the stupid robot boss, it's alright, because we've got seven tips to help make your life in the game much easier. From charms, to weapons combos, to flying tactics, here is everything you need to know in order to not die in Cuphead.

For more info on Cuphead as it comes, check back with us at GameSpot. We've got more features and content planned for this incredibly challenging, but addictive game. Be sure to check out our review for Cuphead, and along with our video on why the game's difficulty makes it so great.