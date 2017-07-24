Best 4K Graphics Cards

4K is an extremely graphically demanding resolution. Considering it offers four times as many pixels as 1080p, it’s able to bring down the mightiest graphics cards to their knees. The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the best gaming GPU that stands a chance at handling 4K without breaking a sweat, but with there being so many variations out there, which one is the best? We rounded up four GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards to find the answer.

A bit about aftermarket graphics cards

In this review roundup, we’re testing aftermarket GTX 1080 Ti cards from PNY, Asus, and Zotac along with Nvidia’s Founders Edition variant. All of the aftermarket solutions we tested here use the same GP102 graphics processing unit (GPU) as Nvidia’s reference board, but cost more.

Why pay more for the same GPU? Many of these OEM companies make significant tweaks to the cards that often incorporate more fans and larger heat sinks that allow them to run cooler and quieter. These hardware vendors also often design their own printed-circuit boards (PCBs) that offer tweaked voltages and power efficiencies to provide more overclocking headroom. All of the aftermarket cards we tested in this roundup are overclocked right out of the factory. Some vendors may also choose to add more or faster video RAM to their boards. Finally, aftermarket cards may also offer more ports, fancier designs, and RGB color options.

In the next few slides, we’ll walk you through the features of each card.