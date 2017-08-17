AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Review

While AMD’s $499 RX Vega 64 was built to go toe-to-toe with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080, its more affordable Vega 56 sibling is designed to be the GTX 1070 killer. We’ve recommended the GTX 1070 for more gamers, since it’s considerably cheaper, but is powerful enough to max out games at 1440p or to push high-refresh rate 1080p displays. AMD’s RX Vega 56 is priced the same at $400, and makes a strong case at dethroning Nvidia’s venerable card.

Table of Contents