All of GameSpot's 10/10 Review Scores

Created by on

The gaming essentials.
Image 1 of 15
  1. The gaming essentials.
  2. Divinity: Original Sin II
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. Uncharted 4
  5. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  6. Journey (PS4)
  7. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  8. Bayonetta 2
  9. Super Mario Galaxy 2
  10. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
  11. Grand Theft Auto IV
  12. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3
  13. Chrono Cross
  14. Soul Calibur (Dreamcast)
  15. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  16. More Image Galleries You May Like

The gaming essentials.

It isn't often that we give 10/10 review scores on GameSpot. Since the site was founded in 1996, only 14 games have earned that rank. But to achieve a 10/10, a game needs to be essential, and it needs to have something so meaningful to offer us that it simply cannot be ignored. Regardless, a 10/10 review score is always determined by the personal opinion of its respective writer and always reflects as such. So without further ado, here is a list of all the games that we've scored with a 10/10! [UPDATE: We've re-published this story today, September 26, to include Divinity: Original Sin II.]

For more details on the review process and what a 10/10 means at GameSpot, check out our in-depth Q&A at the bottom of this feature.

Image 1 of 15
    •   View Comments (134)
    Load Comments