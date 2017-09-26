All of GameSpot's 10/10 Review Scores

It isn't often that we give 10/10 review scores on GameSpot. Since the site was founded in 1996, only 14 games have earned that rank. But to achieve a 10/10, a game needs to be essential, and it needs to have something so meaningful to offer us that it simply cannot be ignored. Regardless, a 10/10 review score is always determined by the personal opinion of its respective writer and always reflects as such. So without further ado, here is a list of all the games that we've scored with a 10/10! [UPDATE: We've re-published this story today, September 26, to include Divinity: Original Sin II.]

For more details on the review process and what a 10/10 means at GameSpot, check out our in-depth Q&A at the bottom of this feature.