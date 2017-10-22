22 Scary Movies True Horror Fans Need To Watch

Every decade has its share of great horror movies, and the very best have become true cinematic classics that are every bit as important as more "prestigious" films. From Bride of Frankenstein, Psycho, and Night of the Living Dead to Halloween, The Exorcist, and The Shining, these are movies which even the most casual horror fan knows, and they continue to influence the genre today. But what are the other films that true horror fans need to have seen? Everyone has their favorites, but we've gathered 22 movies that all lovers of zombies, ghosts, killers, and demons need to check out. How many have you seen?