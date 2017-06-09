20 Female Superheroes Who Deserve Their Own Movie

Wonder Woman is leading the way...
  1. Wonder Woman is leading the way...
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Jean Grey
  4. Batgirl
  5. Emma Frost
  6. Black Widow
  7. X-23
  8. Supergirl
  9. Mockingbird
  10. Spider-Gwen
  11. Jubilee
  12. Scarlet Witch
  13. Negasonic Teenage Warhead
  14. Storm
  15. Catwoman
  16. Thor
  17. Ironheart
  18. Kitty Pryde
  19. Power Girl
  20. Rogue
  21. She-Hulk
At long last, a Wonder Woman movie is a reality. Based on the reviews alone--it's rated a 76 on Metacritic--the film is a major achievement and the best film yet in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

With the movie raking in $103.1 million on its opening weekend, there should be no more excuses about why female superheroes haven't been given the spotlight they deserve. Here are 20 compelling female heroes that need their own movie as soon as possible.

