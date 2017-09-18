14 Movies You Didn't Know Were Based On Comic Books

  2. Atomic Blonde (2017)
  3. 2 Guns (2013)
  4. Barb Wire (1996)
  5. The Losers (2010)
  6. Bulletproof Monk (2003)
  7. A History of Violence (2005)
  8. Oblivion (2013)
  9. Road To Perdition (2002)
  10. Surrogates (2009)
  11. Snowpiercer (2013)
  12. Red (2010)
  13. Timecop (1994)
  14. The Mask (1994)
  15. Men In Black (1997)
It's no secret that Hollywood loves comic books, and every year, there are a new slew of superhero films based on well-known and well-loved properties. However, every year, there's usually one or two movies based on a lesser-known comic or graphic novel, and this isn't a new thing. Just like the new Kingsman film, which is based on the 2014 comic The Secret Service, Hollywood occasionally pulls from the world of indie comics a lot more frequently that you'd realize. You probably know that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hellboy, and Kick-Ass are all based on comics, but we have 14 more that may surprise you.

