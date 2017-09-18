14 Movies You Didn't Know Were Based On Comic Books

It's no secret that Hollywood loves comic books, and every year, there are a new slew of superhero films based on well-known and well-loved properties. However, every year, there's usually one or two movies based on a lesser-known comic or graphic novel, and this isn't a new thing. Just like the new Kingsman film, which is based on the 2014 comic The Secret Service, Hollywood occasionally pulls from the world of indie comics a lot more frequently that you'd realize. You probably know that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hellboy, and Kick-Ass are all based on comics, but we have 14 more that may surprise you.