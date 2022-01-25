13 More Times The Simpsons Predicted The Future
It's been over three decades since The Simpsons first premieres on Fox back in 1989. Since then, over literally dozens of seasons of TV, there is one particular topic that seems to pop up time and again. Does this show actually predict the future? After all, there are so many events that happen in the show, only to happen years later in the real world.
Realistically, no, The Simpsons does not predict the future. Still, the writers are very good at picking and choosing events that end up actually occurring down the road. With 700 episodes under its belt, though, this series has a rather surprising batting average when it comes to predicting the future, though.
We've already gone through 10 times the series predicted the past previously. That's simply not enough, though–especially since it keeps happening. Heck, even Tom hanks is involved in the phenomena now. So follow along as we look at 13 more times The Simpsons predicted the future.
1. The end of Game of Thrones (Season 29, Episode 1)
Predicted: 2017
Came true: 2019
When Game of Thrones came to an end with King's Landing in flames, it was a shocking sight–unless you're a Simpsons fan, that is. In the Season 29 episode "The Serfsons," the show leans heavily into Game of Thrones territory, with Springfield known as the Kingdom of Springfieldia, a cameo by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister), and even a three-eyed Raven appearing. The episode ends with fire-breathing dragons burning the kingdom to the ground. Sound familiar?
2. Baby translator (Season 3, Episode 24)
Predicted: 1992
Came true: 2017
In this early episode of the series, Homer's brother Herb invents a device that translates sounds that babies make into understandable words. Shockingly, there's now an app for that. In 2017, developers launched an app called Infant Cries Translator. For the app, developers recorded 200,000 cries from newborns.
3. Censoring Michelangelo (Season 2, Episode 9)
Predicted: 1990
Came true: 2016
In the episode, Marge decided to protest Itchy & Scratchy for the violence it displays that's aimed at children. Soon her crusade gets big enough that when Michelangelo's David is set to be displayed in town, her protestors gather to stand against the public display of a nude statue–though Marge is no longer on their side.
Cut to 2016 when a replica of David was set to be displayed in St. Petersburg in Russia. A local woman demanded it be censored, which actually led to a vote in the town.
4. The Shard of London (Season 6, Episode 19)
Predicted: 1995
Came true: 2013
Did The Simpsons actually predict a piece of architecture? Possibly. In the 1995 episode "Lisa's Wedding," Lisa sees a fortune teller that tells her about her life in 2010–including visiting her husband's family in London. As the skyline of the city is found, the silhouette of a building looks a lot like The Shard. That's strange, given that construction on the unique-looking tower didn't begin until 2009–and it didn't open until 2013.
5. Blinky lives (Season 1, Episode 3)
Predicted: 1990
Came true: 2017
It was the third episode of The Simpsons that introduced one of the more memorable citizens of Springfield, the three-eyed fish dubbed Blinky, in a cameo. Then, in Season 2, Blinky got the chance to shine. It was found near Springfield's nuclear power plant and was a downright adorable mutant. Shockingly, in Argentina, Blinky exists. In 2017, a fisherman snagged a three-eyed fish–also found near a nuclear power plant.
6. The Beatles get back (to fans) (Season 2, Episode 18)
Predicted: 1991
Came true: 2013
In this episode, Marge sends a painting to her favorite member of the Beatles, Ringo Starr. It wasn't until years later, after picking up painting as a hobby again, that she actually got a response from the drummer. Similarly, in 1963 a pair of teens from England sent a reel-to-reel tape to a venue the Beatles were set to perform in. They didn't get a reply for 50 years when, in 2013, the tape was returned after it was discovered and Paul McCartney sent the two a note of appreciation.
7. A buffet lawsuit (Season 4, Episode 8)
Predicted: 1992
Came true: 2017
This one's an oddity. Back in the episode "New Kid On the Block," Homer is kicked out of an all-you-can-eat restaurant for eating too much. He then sues for false advertising, because what other recourse did he have? Then, in 2017, this actually happened with Massachusetts. He was booted from a Golden Corral buffet after eating 50 pounds of food over the course of seven hours. He sued the chain for $2 million.
8. Space tourism (Season 5, Episode 15)
Predicted: 1994
Came true: 2013
It was 1994 when Homer got to go to space (and eat potato chips in zero gravity, the way God intended). And while sending non-astronauts to space seemed insane at the time (and somehow even crazier when Michael Bay did it in Armageddon), it eventually came true. In 2013, a British man won a competition with the prize of getting a flight in space. Nowadays, all you need is a few billion dollars and a dream to fly that high–or you have to be William Shatner.
9. Where's the beef (horse) (Season 5, Episode 19)
Predicted: 1994
Came true: 2013
Way back in 1994, we got an episode of The Simpsons where Lunchlady Doris was shown cooking meat that included "assorted horse parts–now with more testicles." Seems utterly outlandish, yes. Then again, in 2013 there was a meat scandal that tore through Europe when it was discovered that a handful of Irish and British supermarkets were selling frozen beef that was found to contain horse DNA. Yummy.
10. No business like grease business (Season 10, Episode 1)
Predicted: 1998
Came true: 2013
You may recall the time Homer had the "genius" business idea of going around to fast food restaurants to steal grease from the fryers, then selling it off. Of course, they're caught because stealing is wrong. Of course, that didn't stop two men in New York from doing the exact same thing in 2013 (yes, they were also caught.)
11. Homer, the guitar hero (Season 14, Episode 2)
Predicted: 2002
Came true: 2005
Sure, maybe this one is a bit of a stretch. But three years before the first Guitar Hero game was released, Homer Simpsons went to rock and roll fantasy camp, where he was mentored by the likes of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. At the end of his rock star dream come true, the Rolling Stones icons gifted him a fancy jacket that has none other than "Guitar Hero" written on the back of it. Did Homer Simpson inspire the title of the popular video game franchise? Probably not.
12. America goes for gold in curling (Season 21, Episode 12)
Predicted: 2010
Came true: 2018
In 2010, Homer and Marge somehow made it onto the US Olympic curling team, which sounds ridiculous. It doesn't stop there, though, as they then go on to win the gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics. While, sure, Homer and Marge aren't real, eight years later the US ended up winning the gold in curling, even though they were the underdogs against the heavily-favored team from Sweden.
13. Tom Hanks is America (The Simpsons Movie)
Predicted: 2007
Came true: 2022
Back in the Simpsons movie, the United States government used Tom Hanks to deploy its message to the country after sealing Springfield under a giant dome. "The US government has lost its credibility, so it's borrowing some of mine," Hanks said in the commercial.
Cut to 2022, two years into a pandemic, and it seems the United States government has done just that. A new video from the Biden administration to celebrate one year in office features a voiceover from Hanks, discussing everything the coin try has been through recently and how it's bouncing back.