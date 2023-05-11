Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mounts - How To Get A Horse And Other Animal Mounts

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mount options are quite varied, and there are even those that'll take a while to discover. Still, if you need aid in traversing roads and fields a lot faster, you'd probably want to obtain one. Here's our guide to help you get mounts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get mounts in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are several methods to obtain Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mounts. Essentially, the most common ones are horses, so these friendly creatures are what we'll primarily focus on.

Epona

Link's trusty horse can be yours, with some caveats (as we've discovered). You can learn more in our Epona guide.

Wild horses in fields

As you explore the surface world, you're bound to stumble upon several horses grazing in fields (i.e., there are a few just south of Lookout Landing). Normally, you'd have to press the left thumbstick to enter stealth mode. Then, stealthily crouch-walk to get behind a horse and press A to mount up. In most cases, the horse will buck to throw you off. You have to press the L button repeatedly to get it to calm down.

An alternate method is to attach an Ice Fruit to an arrow. Target a horse, then shoot it with the projectile to cause a freezing effect. While it's frozen, approach it and mount up (remember to press L in case it tries to throw you off).

Sneak up or freeze horses to use them as mounts.

Wild horses ridden by enemies

There are also instances when enemies, especially Bokoblins, are out and about riding their own horses. Shoot them with your bow to make them fall off. Their horse should gallop for a short distance. You may then attempt to mount up.

Spotting Spot side quest

Eventually, after getting your Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mount, you'll be able to register it in any stable. This will lead to a short sidequest where an NPC attempts to repair the one in Lookout Landing. You can help out by using the Ultrahand to grab and place the wooden roof.

A short while later, the old man will tell you that his horse, Spot, ran off. You'll find the fella on a small hill just south of Lookout Landing, along with other horses that are grazing nearby. He's mostly white with black spots, like a dalmatian, hence the name. Return with the horse and the old man will say that he can be yours.

This horse with a Dalmatian/cookies and cream-esque coat can be yours if you complete the side quest.

Skeletal horses

In Outskirts Stable southwest of Lookout Landing, an NPC will tell you about Skeletal Horses in nearby Sanidin Ruins. They only appear at night, and you should be able to ride one. Sadly, you can't register this particular undead animal in any Stable. Still, you might be able to encounter some of them galloping off freely while you're exploring the Chasm.

Other animal mounts

There are other types of creatures that you can use as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mounts. These include bears and deer, and even some hard-to-find variants. Make sure you continue exploring the game world to discover them.

As an aside, you can also take a look at our Stables guide to learn about related functions. Conversely, if you find traditional mounts boring, you can make your own vehicles via the Autobuild function.