Zelda DLC 1: Where To Find Phantom Armor

The first DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, called The Master Trials, is out now. It introduces a number of new armor sets to find, including a Phantom Armor set based on Phantom Hourglass.

The Phantom Armor set has no set bonus but gives an attack boost. Each piece will be in a treasure chest. To find them more easily, use your Sheikah Sensor to track treasure chests and enable Magnesis to spot them. (Note: You don't have to read the rumor book at Outskirt Stable to begin the armor quest.)

Each piece in the set can be found in the Central Hyrule region. Here's where to find them:

Helmet

Location: It's in the Coliseum Ruins, in the ground against the the northwest wall. If you have the Lynel Mask, use it to sneak past the Lynel here and avoid a fight. Use Magnesis to grab the chest.

Armor

Location: The Sacred Ground Ruins. This chest is underwater in the southeast portion of the fountain. Use Magnesis to access it.

Greaves

Location: This chest is in the southeast section of the Hyrule Garrison Ruins. It's in the ground next to a dormant Guardian.

The Master Trials DLC is one of two DLC packs included in the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which is available for $20 on the Nintendo Eshop. Be sure to follow all our Zelda guides and videos for more on the DLC.