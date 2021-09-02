Destiny 2 Patch Notes Madden 22 Update Community Movie Update Horizon Forbidden West Pre Order Series X Restock Best Zelda Games
You Can Win This Ridiculous Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X Custom Console

Microsoft created a special-edition Xbox Series X themed around Ubisoft's open-world action game.

Microsoft just announced a Shang-Chi Xbox Series X custom console and now the company has partnered with Ubisoft for another special edition system themed around Far Cry 6.

Like the franchise it's based on, the Far Cry 6-themed Xbox Series X is very over the top and ornate, as you can see in the image below. It's seemingly modeled after the type of makeshift weapons you can create in Far Cry 6, and if nothing else, it's very striking-looking. The controller sports a similar style and design.

Now Playing: Far Cry 6 Hands-On Preview

Behold, the Far Cry-themed Xbox Series X
Microsoft is giving the console away, along with the controller, a digital copy of the game, a Samsung Neo QLED TV, and Far Cry 6 merch, as part of a sweepstakes through Microsoft Rewards. The contest is open to anyone in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, or Franchise. The sweepstakes ends on September 30--here are the full contest rules.

The Far Cry 6 custom Xbox is not being sold to the public, but Microsoft is releasing the first-ever custom Xbox Series X console themed around Halo Infinite in November. The system sold out almost instantly and is now being sold for ridiculous markups.

We recently got to play a few hours of Far Cry 6, and Michael Higham came away seeing the game as an opportunity for the franchise to get bold. Featuring Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito as the main bad guy, Far Cry 6 launches on October 7 for console and PC.

