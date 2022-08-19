You Can Now Wear Ezio Auditore's Clothes From Assassin’s Creed In PUBG New State Mobile

PUBG's big new August update has arrived, and it allows players to dress up as Assassin's Creed hero Ezio in the popular battle royale game. The August update also introduces a new sniper rifle and kicks off the new Survivor Pass Vol. 10, among other things.

The Assassin's Creed crossover, which was announced a while back, begins today and runs through September 22. During this time players can dress up as not only Ezio, but also Shay Patrick Cormac from Assassin's Creed: Rogue. In total, there are more than 30 Assassin's Creed-themed costumes, weapon skins, and items to unlock via special events inside New State.

Assassins have arrived in the Battlegrounds. "On the Battlegrounds, we must never give up the fight. The minute we do, we have lost." @assassinscreed #PUBG #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/5Bwa5FsI6X — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) August 18, 2022

Outside of the Assassin's Creed crossover, the August update for New State adds the New State Labs, which is a hub for "experimental content." New features and settings will be tested in New State Labs before they roll out publicly for everyone. The first of these is Akinta: Bounty Royale, which features matches of 36 players fighting it out on the new map, Akinta, and the goal is to compete for a prize instead of simply trying to survive--that's all we know right now, however.

Also in the New State August update is the Lynx AMR sniper rifle, which can be found in crates across all maps and other players. This is the most powerful sniper rifle in the game in terms of damage dealt to both human enemies and vehicles. It has 10 pre-loaded bullets and can not be re-loaded.

Finally, the Survivor Pass Vol. 10 goes live in the August update, offering a range of cosmetics to unlock via gameplay or by making an outright purchase.

Check out the video above to learn more about what's new in the PUBG New State August update. The new content is available across PUBG Battlegrounds and New State Mobile, but potentially not PUBG Mobile.