You Can Now Grab A Game Handle For Your Netflix Account

Create your own public username for use in Netflix's mobile games.

By on

Comments

Players can now create a gaming handle--a public username that can be used across all mobile games in the streaming service--for their Netflix accounts.

On iOS, players will need to download Royal Pirates or LuckyLuna and follow directions for creating a username. On Android, players can navigate to the games tab in the Netflix mobile app and choose "Create your Netflix game handle," option.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Netflix Geeked Week - Day 5 Livestream | Games Showcase, Resident Evil
  2. Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss
  3. Oblivion Override - Exclusive Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  4. The Complete God of War Timeline Explained!
  5. Original Heroes Locked For New Players In Overwatch 2 | GameSpot News
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Reacts To Game’s Popularity | GameSpot News
  7. BONELAB - Gameplay Trailer l Meta Quest
  8. Overwatch 2 Launch Trailer
  9. KOF XV DLC｜TEAM SAMURAI｜Trailer
  10. Moonbreaker: First Look
  11. Moonscars - Launch Trailer | Humble Games
  12. MultiVersus - Rick Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Netflix Geeked Week - Day 5 Livestream | Games Showcase, Resident Evil

Netflix added mobile games to its service in November 2021, but only recently has its mobile library started gaining critical attention. Though, as reported in August 2022, Netflix subscribers haven't been as quick to check out its library of games. Less than 1% of subscribers play Netflix's games.

As for why Netflix has suddenly turned its attention to games, it named Epic Games' Fortnite and TikTok as primary competitors for consumers' attention--rather than other streaming platforms like HBO Max or Hulu.

The company promised to add around 50 games before the end of 2022, and recently announced the opening of its new mobile game studio, helmed by Marko Lastikka who previously held positions at Zynga and EA.

The 23 Best Netflix Original TV Series
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mobile
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)