You Can Drive A Dodge Challenger In PUBG Mobile Starting Tomorrow

PUBG Mobile has partnered with Dodge to bring the two new muscle cars in-game for a limited time.

Starting tomorrow until October 16, players will have the opportunity to drive the limited edition Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody in PUBG Mobile. The car has a V8 engine with 797 horsepower and will be available in two colors: Blaze and Lime.

In addition to the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, entering the game, players will also be able to drive a sedan in-game. This car will also have a V8 engine and comes in two colors: Fuschia and Tuscan Torque.

This collaboration comes just in time for the 2.2 update. As previously reported, the new update introduces the new compact map, Nusa players will also be able to use new weapons such as the Tactical Crossbow and NS2000 Shotgun and drive the new two-seater Quad on this map.

Alongside the introduction of a new map, changes have been made to Erangel, with new locations being added in, weather effects, and more. Players will also be able to enjoy a new game mode, Cycle 3 Season 8 items, and meet two new characters in-game.

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play game. You can download it now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.