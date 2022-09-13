Yakuza Like A Dragon: Ishin Announced For PS4 And PS5 During State Of Play

During Sony's September State Of Play, Like A Dragon: Ishin--a Yakuza spin-off set in 1860s Kyo, a fictionalized version of Kyoto--was announced for PS4 and PS5. The release date is February 2023.

Like A Dragon: Ishin was originally released in Japan in 2014 under the title Ryu Ga Gotoku Ishin. It never received a global release, and this new Like A Dragon: Ishin is a remake of the original in Unreal Engine 4.

While most Yakuza games have modern-day settings, Like A Dragon: Ishin takes players to the waning era of the samurai. Main character Kazuma Kiryu gets cast as Sakamoto Ryoma, a key historical figure who played an important role in overthrowing the shogunate and bringing the rule of the samurai to a close. Players can expect other familiar faces too, as Goro Majima will also make an appearance in Like a Dragon: Ishin, along with some of Kiryu's other friends.

There are four combat styles in Ishin, and players can choose to wield the blade, the gun, or interestingly enough, both in the Wild Dancer style. Going without a weapon is fine too, and the last combat style is using your bare fists. Heat Actions will come in a variety of styles, from the hilarious like stuffing pickled plums down your opponents' throats to the impressive like summoning an actual tiger to aid you in combat.