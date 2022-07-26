XV Shermie Joins The King Of Fighters Allstar

Netmarble has added XV Shermine as a playable character to its mobile game, The King of Fighters Allstar. In addition to the new character, players can also enjoy new content such as battle card events and more.

XV Shermine is a red element and Balance type playable EX fighter in-game. With her attributes, she can increase a fighter's ATK to 60%, her special skill allows her critical rate to be increased by 15% for three seconds after she lands an attack, and it'll reset when a critical hit is landed. In addition to that, she's also immune to freeze and petrify and activates her Standing Spin Kick when her targets can't be grabbed.

Lady Choi Bounge has also been introduced as an EX fighter and is a green element and defense-type character. Her attributes increase a fighter's ATK to 30% and gain 5% power when an enemy is killed. Her special makes her immune to bleed and fear, and when she's attacked, there's a 30% chance of fear being applied to the attacker for two seconds. When she lands a lower skill, there's a 40% chance her active skill cooldown will reset

Players can now use new battle cards such as the Shermie and Lady Choi Bounge Special Card in-game, giving a fighter a special skill when equipped. The card will also increase the ATK by 2%, active skill DMG by 4.5%, critical DMG by 6%, and recovers HP by 8% upon usage.

The Collection Room is now available to players, who use it to view exhibit badges and items they've earned in-game.

To celebrate the latest update, they'll have various events in-game. Players who participate in the events can earn the following special rewards:

King of Fighters Allstar 4th Anniversary Festival: Those who log in to the game daily can receive various bonus and in-game rewards.

'Angel's Road Trip' Mini Game: Players can enjoy a mini-game to earn rewards based on their final score.

Challenge Dungeon' Band of Sisters': The dungeon will be available when the players obtain 'XV Shermie' or 'Lady Choi Bounge.' 'Band of Sisters' Dungeon can be played from stage 1 to 30, and players can get a clear reward once each stage has been cleared.

3 Line Bingo!: Complete 3 rows to achieve bingo and get various rewards.

Shermie's Crafting Event: Collect Shermie's Coins to craft a BoS Star/Moon Imprint Stone Special Box or special battle cards.

Additional Events: Players can participate in events like Event Codex, Rush Dungeon, etc.

