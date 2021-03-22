The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox Series X All Access Bundles Will Be Available At Walmart On Thursday
You can grab an Xbox Series X or Series S along with 24 months of Game Pass for a tidy monthly rate.
The Xbox Series X and Series S will be available at Walmart through the Xbox All Access program this Thursday. If you've been looking for an opportunity to grab a Series X--and a pretty good deal on monthly payments for it, to boot--get your buying finger ready.
The Xbox Series X is still listed as out of stock on the store page for the time being, but it now includes an additional note stating that it will be available with All Access on March 25 at 12 PM PT / 3PM ET. It does note that this is only while supplies last, so you'll need to be quick. The Xbox Series S page similarly says it will be available through All Access.
When the Thursday Xbox restock goes live, you'll be able to buy either console at the listings below.
Xbox Series X
$500See at Walmart
Xbox Series S
$300See at Walmart
Xbox All Access is essentially a payment plan, letting you split the price over the course of two years. It costs $25 per month for Xbox Series S and $35 per month for Xbox Series X. Since All Access also includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this is actually a slight savings over buying the console and two years of Game Pass individually. So if you're sure you'll want to be a Game Pass subscriber the entire time, it's a great deal.
The Xbox Series X has been frequently out of stock at many retailers, with the Series S seemingly just slightly easier to come by. If you've been watching for an opportunity, this Thursday could be a good bet. And if that doesn't work out, just keep an eye on our Xbox Series X restock guide to watch for your next opportunity.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: Mario Day Discounts Still Available, DualSense For $60, And More
- Mario Day Brings Wave Of Deals On Switch Games, Controllers, And More
- GameStop's Tax Day Sale Round 2 Is Live Now
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Some Fantastic PS4 And PS5 Games Are Discounted In PSN's New Sale
- New PC Sale Discounts Steam Games And More All Month Long
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation