Xbox Series X All Access Bundles Will Be Available At Walmart On Thursday

The Xbox Series X and Series S will be available at Walmart through the Xbox All Access program this Thursday. If you've been looking for an opportunity to grab a Series X--and a pretty good deal on monthly payments for it, to boot--get your buying finger ready.

The Xbox Series X is still listed as out of stock on the store page for the time being, but it now includes an additional note stating that it will be available with All Access on March 25 at 12 PM PT / 3PM ET. It does note that this is only while supplies last, so you'll need to be quick. The Xbox Series S page similarly says it will be available through All Access.

When the Thursday Xbox restock goes live, you'll be able to buy either console at the listings below.

Xbox Series X $500 See at Walmart Xbox Series S $300 See at Walmart

Xbox All Access is essentially a payment plan, letting you split the price over the course of two years. It costs $25 per month for Xbox Series S and $35 per month for Xbox Series X. Since All Access also includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this is actually a slight savings over buying the console and two years of Game Pass individually. So if you're sure you'll want to be a Game Pass subscriber the entire time, it's a great deal.

The Xbox Series X has been frequently out of stock at many retailers, with the Series S seemingly just slightly easier to come by. If you've been watching for an opportunity, this Thursday could be a good bet. And if that doesn't work out, just keep an eye on our Xbox Series X restock guide to watch for your next opportunity.