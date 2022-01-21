The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Xbox Series S Is Available At A Discount Today Only

Woot has the Xbox Series S in stock for $280.

By on

Comments

The Xbox Series S is on sale for $20 off at Woot (an Amazon-owned company). This is the first actual discount we've seen on the Series S since launching more than a year ago. The deal is only available for the rest of the day or until it sells out. It's very likely that it will sell out, so you'll want to act fast.

See at Woot

\While the Xbox Series X remains extremely difficult to find in stock at major retailers, the Series S has been readily available for the past few weeks. However, it's unlikely we'll see the Series S for less than $280 any time soon.

The Series S is a digital-only console that offers excellent performance for the price, though it doesn't offer true 4K visuals. Instead, it upscales to 1440p. That said, the Series S is a great machine to pair with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox Series X
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)