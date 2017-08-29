Xbox One Adds Lots Of New Games This Week

It's another packed week of releases for Xbox One. A total of 18 new games are set to arrive on the console this week, with a number of them already available at retail and in the Xbox Store.

Today's batch of releases contains some especially noteworthy titles. Among them is ReCore: Definitive Edition, an enhanced version of last year's action game. Along with improved visuals, the title features new content in the form of new Core bots, dungeons, and more. The most signification addition, however, is Eye of Obsidian, a new adventure that takes players to the Starving Sea, a previously unexplored area of the planet. You can pick up Definitive Edition for $20/£15; those who already own the original ReCore can download an update that adds all of the new content to the title for free.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Also releasing today is the popular Jurassic survival game, Ark: Survival Evolved. The game has been available in Xbox Game Preview for several months now, but today marks its full release at retail and in the Xbox Store. The game is available in standard and Explorer's Editions, the latter of which includes all current and future expansions. The base game retails for $60/£50, while the Explorer's Edition runs for $100/£75.

Other notable games available now include Resident Evil: Revelations, XCOM 2's new War of the Chosen expansion, Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition, and Redout: Lightspeed Edition. Also slated to arrive this week is the first episode of the Life Is Strange prequel, Before the Storm, which is scheduled to release on August 31. You can see the full list of this week's releases below.

Xbox One Releases This Week

August 29

August 30

August 31

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm - Episode 1

September 1