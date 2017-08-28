Here's Everything New Coming In PC/Xbox One's ReCore Definitive Edition
Eye of Obsidian takes players into a previously unexplored region of Far Eden, which is full of ancient enemies.
ReCore: Definitive Edition comes out tomorrow, and now we're getting an advance look at everything new that's coming with it. The action game was first released last year for Xbox One and PC, and now the Definitive Edition features enhanced visuals and a whole of host of extra features, including a new Corebot Companion and a new chapter in the story.
Eye of Obsidian is the name of the new adventure. In it, players join the "plucky" Corebot Violet and head into the permanent midnight of the Starving Sea, which is a previously unexplored region of Far Eden. You can expect ancient enemies to be waiting for you, as they "plot their revenge on the last remnants of humankind."
The new Corebot coming in the Definitive Edition is the T8-NK Corebot, called Tank. You'll also get to explore other new areas, including two new Overworlds and 10 new dungeons. There's new audio, new bosses and tank challenges, and a level cap increase from 30 to 40. You can get a full look at everything new in the list below. The game releases August 29 and will cost $20, but those who already own ReCore get a free upgrade to the Definitive Edition.
New in ReCore: Definitive Edition
- New Adventure - Eye of Obsidian
- New Companion - T8-NK Corebot ("Tank")
- 2 New Overworlds
- 10 New Dungeons
- Dynamic sandstorms in Far Eden's Shifting Sands regions. Brave the storms to defeat more dangerous enemies and earn more valuable loot
- 3 new weapon modes for Joule's Energy Rifle (switch to these instead of the charge shot)
Load Times
- When dying, reload times for combat encounters go from 30-60 seconds to < 5 seconds
- Restarting traversals and arenas is now instantaneous
- Optimized Level/Area Load Times
Prismatic Cores
- Added P-Cores for additional game play rewards. They'll show up on the map from greater distances
- P-Core requirements fixed to a single value for the entire E-Tower (Once you're in the E-Tower, you no longer need additional cores)
The Map
- The Map displays everything that needs to be collected (audio logs, chests, prismatic cores)
- The Map shows all visual parts of dungeon maps
- Objective Markers improved
- Map improvements (greater visual detail, better iconography, improved zoom functionality, more game elements show up like power cells, audio logs)
Fast Travel
- Fast Travel points now allow the player to complete Stash Transfers, Swap Cores, and set their Companion Party Configuration without having to go back to the Sandcrawler
- The player can now warp anywhere there is a Fast Travel node via the Map
- Intra-Level (e.g. within The Cradle) fast travel warping is now instantaneous
- New Fast Travel nodes (Granite Steps, Lonely Basin, The Cradle)
Gear
- All new AoK gear for all Corebots
- Armor stats now make each Set vastly different from one another and the Perks have been refined and polished
- Blueprint Inventory now sorts by Armor Type, Color, and LVL requirement
Combat
- Improved the Combo Meter to encourage much higher combo amounts, with the ability to chain combos for a longer period of time.
- At high combos (more than x10), the player now keeps some of the Combo Meter after using an extract
- Global weapon tuning, enemy health and damage balancing, and late game encounter improvements
General
- Enhanced visuals (increased resolution and HDR support)
- 20 New Achievements and 500 gamerscore
- Increased level cap from 30 to 40
- 4 new bosses and Tank challenges
- Various UX and Feedback fixes (Core Pulling HUD, Combo Counter feedback & wordsmithing, menu navigation)
- Audio for pickups, combat feedback, rewards improved
- Dialogue from Corebots and Violet is no longer in the Corebot language and is now readable
