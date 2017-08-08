Xbox One Adds Four New Games Today

A handful of new Xbox One games are available to purchase in the Xbox Store. Today sees four titles arrive on the service, with one more scheduled to release later this week.

Headlining this week's batch of games is Mega Man Legacy Collection 2. The retro compilation includes four of the Blue Bomber's side-scrolling adventures: Mega Man 7, 8, 9, and 10. The game also features new content such as time trials, remix challenges, online leaderboards, and more. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 retails individually for $20, but players also have the option to purchase it in a bundle with the first Mega Man Legacy Collection for $30.

Also debuting this week is the first episode of Telltale's new Batman series, The Enemy Within. Titled The Enigma, the episode sees Batman's nemesis, The Riddler, return to terrorize the citizens of Gotham with his devious puzzles. GameSpot awarded the episode an 8/10 in our review and called it "a successful opening chapter to a Batman story that's shaping up to be more ambitious than anything Telltale attempted in the first season."

Rounding out this week's batch of new titles is Masquerada: Songs and Shadows, a tactical RPG featuring striking hand-drawn visuals, and Blackhole: Complete Edition, a side-scrolling platformer that has players locating parts to fix their spaceship after it was swallowed up by a black hole. The former retails for $20, while the latter can be downloaded for $15. These four games will be joined later this week by Jump, Step, Step, a "relaxing puzzle game" that has players guiding a short-circuited Robot named Bob around levels to locate his missing limbs. That title releases for Xbox One on August 11.