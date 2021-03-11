Xbox Head Phil Spencer Breaks Down Bethesda Game Exclusivity

During the Microsoft-Bethesda roundtable livestream, Xbox head Phil Spencer was asked a question about how the partnership will impact exclusivity on the platform. Spencer said that while there are "contractual obligations" that must be fulfilled, the partnership is really about delivering exclusive games that "ship on platforms where [Xbox] Game Pass exists."

Pete Hines threw the question to Spencer, who noted that he has heard the community and wanted to be as clear as he can because he thinks that transparency is fair. After meandering a bit about how "every Bethesda game [is not] exclusive" due to contractual obligations, Spencer said that Bethesda games will exist on any platform where Xbox Game Pass lives.

"If you're an Xbox customer the thing I want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you, that ship on platforms where [Xbox] Game Pass exists," Spencer said. "That's our goal. That's why we're doing this. That's the root of this partnership that we're building and the creative capability we will be able to bring to market for our Xbox customers. It is going to be the best it's ever been for Xbox after we're done here."

Spencer also clarified that Xbox has games on other platforms--such as Minecraft--that continue to be supported. Bethesda games will fall into this similar category, as Spencer noted that the company "loves those communities [of players] and will continue to invest in them."

Immediately after answering this question, Xbox announced that 20 Bethesda games will hit Xbox Game Pass on March 12. This includes both Dishonored titles, the Doom franchise, the most prominent Elder Scrolls games like Morrowind and Oblivion, Prey, Rage 2, and more.