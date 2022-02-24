Xbox Games With Gold Titles For March 2022 Apparently Leaked Early

It looks like March 2022's Games With Gold lineup for Xbox has been leaked early. As is becoming tradition, the reported leak stems from user billbil-kun on Dealabs. This person has accurately revealed the Games With Gold, PS Plus, and Game Pass lineups in the past, many times over. Still, this won't be official until Microsoft makes an announcement itself.

With that caveat out of the way, March 2022's reported Games With Gold lineup includes The Flame in the Flood, Street Power Soccer, Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, and SpongeBob's Truth or Square. You can see the full (leaked) lineup below, along with the schedule for when they will each become available.

We'll update this post when Microsoft makes an official announcement about March's Games With Gold lineup.

It's still February, so don't forget to grab the remaining Games With Gold titles for this month, including Broken Sword 5, Aerial Knight's Never Yield, and Band of Bugs.

And Xbox Game Pass subscribers have more games to grab this month, too. Some of the new additions to the catalog this month include Dragon Ball FighterZ, Galactic Civilizations III, Super Mega Baseball 3, and Alice: Madness Returns.

Xbox Games With Gold March 2022 Leak