Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members Can Get 3 Months Of Marvel Unlimited Free Right Now

There is yet another perk for signing up to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Marvel has announced a partnership with Xbox whereby Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get 3 months of Marvel Unlimited for free.

Marvel Unlimited is an online comics hub featuring a library of more than 29,000 digital comics. The subscription normally costs $10/month or $70/year after a free 7-day trial. This freebie offer is good for new Marvel Unlimited subscribers only, and it's available only until May 31, 2022.

Video game industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis said he believes other companies will offer similar deals to leverage the scale of Microsoft's program. By Microsoft's latest count, Game Pass had 25 million members.

"Scale of Game Pass service means it is an increasingly effective marketing/user acquisition platform for different adjacent products," Harding-Rolls said on Twitter. "Expect to see more of these sorts of promotions."

This isn't the only new Game Pass Ultimate offer right now. Game Pass Ultimate members can now grab 30 days of Paramount+ for free, just in time for the launch of the Halo TV series on March 24.

Outside of these deals, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently spoke about how Game Pass will not replace the traditional retail model.