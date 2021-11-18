Halo Infinite Weapons Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Xbox Backwards Compatibility Series X Restock Tracker Halo Infinite Beginner's Guide Battlefield 2042 Changes
Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Lawn Mowing Simulator, A Totally Chill Game

Lawn Mowing Simulator is headed to Game Pass on console and PC.

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to grow, as the developers of Lawn Mowing Simulator have announced that the game is coming Xbox Game Pass "soon."

It'll be available on both the PC and Xbox Series X|S versions of Game Pass, the developer confirmed. A specific release date for the Game Pass release hasn't been announced yet.

Set in the British countryside and originally released back in August, Lawn Mowing Simulator lets you ride all manner of licensed lawn mowers, including Toro, SCAG, and STIGA.

Players can complete contracts in the career mode or just enjoy the zen of cutting grass in free mode. There is a challenge mode, too, for players who want to get competitive and find out who can cut grass the best and fastest. There are numerous unlockables in the game, too, including stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, and flail decks.

More recently, developer Skyhook announced that Lawn Mowing Simulator will add strimmers and leafblowers later this year.

Lawn Mowing Simulator briefly surpassed Call of Duty: Warzone on Twitch earlier this year, and it will presumably get another jolt of interest when it comes to Game Pass.

In other news, check out all the games coming to Game Pass and leaving Game Pass in November.

