Xbox Game Pass Gets Ni No Kuni Remastered, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, And More Today

Microsoft's Xbox Showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2022 had plenty of updates to share today, as well as news on a number of new games being added to the Game Pass library today. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, and Fuga: Melodies of Steel are all playable through the subscription service right now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a Studio Ghibli-inspired RPG developed by Level 5 , and the version coming to Game Pass is the remastered edition that launched on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4 in 2019. It's sequel, Revenant Kingdom, will land on Game Pass later in 2023.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is a visual novel developed and published by Spike Chunsoft in 2017, with an enhanced version arriving on Switch in 2021. Like previous games in the series, Killing Harmony follows more than a dozen high school students with special talents who are trapped in a deadly game. The person responsible for their predicament is also in the group and is working to avoid being caught out by the students.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey was released in 2018, and is was the middle chapter of the most-recent trilogy of games that included Assassin's Creed: Origins (also on Game Pass) and Valhalla. Taking place during the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta, players can choose to play as either Alexios or Kassandra, become a Spartan mercenary, and destroy an ancient cult that has destabilized Greece.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel is a more recent game, and is a turn-based tactical RPG where child survivors of a war band together and pilot an ancient super-tank in a quest to rescue their parents. Developed by CyberConnect2, the game has hand-drawn graphics and some heavy choices to make, as the group's tank is capable of unleashing massive devastation if you're prepared to sacrifice one of your party members to power up the Soul Cannon.

On September 20, Game Pass subscribers can also look forward to Deathloop. Available for pre-load right now, Arkane's time-travel first-person shooter will arrive with several upgrades, such as a new weapon, more enemy types, and an extended ending. It'll be available on both PC and Xbox Series X|S Game Pass. Fighting game fans can also prepare for a brawl when Arc System Work's Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle: Special Edition are added to Game Pass in 2023.