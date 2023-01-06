Xbox Game Pass Announcements Have Been Different, Here's What We Know

January's Xbox Game Pass additions have been surprise announcements.

Xbox Game Pass announcements have looked a little differently recently. At the beginning of the month and mid-month, Xbox traditionally releases official announcements stating what games are arriving and departing the service. But recent Game Pass additions have taken the form of sporadic surprise announcements.

For January, Stranded Deep and Mortal Shell were added to Game Pass suddenly. Shadow Warrior 3 is also rumored, but unconfirmed right now, due to a notification some players received. The message stated Shadow Warrior 3 is available to "play now," suggesting the game will be available soon on Game Pass.

According to the Xbox app, here's what we know about confirmed future Game Pass additions

  • Persona 3 Portable -- January 19
  • Persona 4 Golden -- January 19
  • Monster Hunter Rise -- January 20
  • Inkulinati (Game Preview) -- January 31
  • Atomic Heart -- February 21
  • Wo Long: Final Dynasty -- March 3

It's unknown if Game Pass additions won't have the usual blog posts accompanying them. We could see the return of the announcement format in mid-January or in later months.

There are other confirmed games coming to Game Pass for the rest of 2023. Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport are scheduled to arrive on Game Pass when they release, along with Hollow Knight: Silksong.

