Xbox Game Pass Adds NBA 2K22

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to grow, and the latest addition is NBA 2K22 from 2K Sports. This is the latest entry in the professional basketball series that originally released in September 2021.

The timing of NBA 2K22 coming to Game Pass is likely not random, as the real-world NBA Playoffs are now underway, leading to a surge in popularity around pro basketball in general. So it makes sense that 2K would want to capitalize on that and get more people to play NBA 2K22 (and spend money within it).

Unlike with the regular rollout of monthly releases to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft and 2K did not announce NBA 2K22 for Game Pass ahead of time--it was announced and released out of the blue today, April 28.

Today also marks the launch of Bugnsnax and Unsouled on Game Pass. NBA 2K22 is just the latest big-name sports title to come to Game Pass this month, following the day-one release of MLB The Show 22 on April 5. May 2022's Xbox Game Pass releases have not been announced yet, but that should happen soon given the month is almost over.

In other news about new sports games coming to a subscription service, FIFA 22 is being added to PlayStation Plus in May 2022.