Xbox Game Pass Adds Mortal Shell Back

Mortal Shell left Xbox Game Pass in November 2022, but it's now back on the subscription service. The 2020 dark fantasy action-RPG developed by Cold Symmetry is Souls-inspired, but with its own twist on things. Players can find fall warriors (or, also known as shells) and "occupy their bodies" to fight against hostile enemies.

For more information, you can check out GameSpot's Mortal Shell review.

Xbox hasn't dropped its official January Game Pass additions list yet, but some games have made a surprise appearance on the service so far. Game Pass saw Stranded Deep, a survival game featuring some hungry-for-flesh sharks, get added on January 3.

There are also rumors of other Xbox Game Pass additions, due to certain Game Pass indicators on titles. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and the Dead Rising Triple Pack are among the rumored shortlist.

We do know that Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are joining Xbox Game Pass on January 19. These mark the second and third additions of Persona games on Game Pass. Persona 5 Royal was first added back in late 2022.

We also know that Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport are scheduled to make appearances on Game Pass when they release--making it a stacked year for the subscription service. Hollow Knight: Silk Song, the sequel to the original Hollow Knight, will also be a Game Pass release.