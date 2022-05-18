Xbox Game Pass Adds Cloud Streaming Touch Controls For Paradise Killer, Danganronpa 2, More
No controller is needed for these touch control-enhanced games on mobile devices.
Microsoft has revealed a new list of games that will benefit from enhanced touch controls in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on phones and tablets. Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising, Contrast, and Kentucky Route Zero are some of the 11 games that should feel more natural to play using the touchscreen of a mobile device, although there are still plenty of options out there if you'd prefer to use a traditional controller and cradle setup for your mobile device.
You can use the Xbox Core wireless controller and pair it with a phone clip or alternatively, we'd highly recommend the Backbone One or Razer Kishi. Both controllers basically turn your smartphone into a compact Nintendo Switch-style handheld that's great for travel. The list of 11 games with touch controls includes:
- A Memoir Blue
- Contrast
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Far: Changing Tides
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Loot River
- Paradise Killer
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Townscaper
- Visage
This isn't the first time that Xbox has added tuned-up touch controls for its games, as the mid-April update saw Hitman, Transformers Battlegrounds, and 10 other titles get an input upgrade on mobile devices.
In Game Pass-related news, the rest of May looks like a solid month to try out some new games. There will be six day-one launches, with Umurangi Generation: Special Edition and Little Witch in the Woods getting the ball rolling on new releases. Later in the month, you can try out Vampire Survivors, Farming Simulator 22, and several more games.
What Xbox gives it also takes away, so say goodbye to Resident Evil 7, Superhot, and a handful of other games when the service rotates those titles out to make room for new arrivals.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation