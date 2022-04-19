Xbox Game Pass Adds Cloud Streaming Touch Controls For Hitman Trilogy, Danganronpa, And More

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Pass update for the second half of April, which includes cloud touch controls being added to 12 more games, all of which are available now.

Announced in a blog post, 12 games have received touch controls when played through the cloud on phones or PCs. The list includes games that have recently been added to the Game Pass library, like Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and the Hitman Trilogy. Many of these games were already available on the cloud version of Xbox Game Pass, which is only included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier of the subscription, but now they can be played without a controller.

All 12 games that now have touch controls on Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming

Xbox Game Pass cloud titles that now have touch controls:

Ben 10

Besiege

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Edge of Eternity

Hitman Trilogy

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Paw Patrol

Race with Ryan

Transformers Battlegrounds

Windjammers 2

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

The list also notably includes several games aimed at kids, like Ben 10, Race with Ryan, and Paw Patrol, so kids can now enjoy these games on a phone with touch controls as well. The Xbox Game Pass update for the second half of April includes new games for console, PC, and cloud, including the launch of Bugsnax on Xbox.