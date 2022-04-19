Xbox Game Pass Adds Cloud Streaming Touch Controls For Hitman Trilogy, Danganronpa, And More
The mid-April Xbox Game Pass update adds touch controls for 12 games on cloud streaming.
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Pass update for the second half of April, which includes cloud touch controls being added to 12 more games, all of which are available now.
Announced in a blog post, 12 games have received touch controls when played through the cloud on phones or PCs. The list includes games that have recently been added to the Game Pass library, like Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and the Hitman Trilogy. Many of these games were already available on the cloud version of Xbox Game Pass, which is only included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier of the subscription, but now they can be played without a controller.
Xbox Game Pass cloud titles that now have touch controls:
- Ben 10
- Besiege
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Edge of Eternity
- Hitman Trilogy
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Paw Patrol
- Race with Ryan
- Transformers Battlegrounds
- Windjammers 2
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
The list also notably includes several games aimed at kids, like Ben 10, Race with Ryan, and Paw Patrol, so kids can now enjoy these games on a phone with touch controls as well. The Xbox Game Pass update for the second half of April includes new games for console, PC, and cloud, including the launch of Bugsnax on Xbox.
